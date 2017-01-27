Save the April date

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is known for its research and lobbying efforts. But the money we donate to the organization also benefits those affected by cancer in our own communities.

With a cancer diagnosis comes a wave of expenses – and we are not talking about the exorbitant medical bills.

For example, Hope Lodges across the country offer cancer patients 18 and older, as well as their caregivers, a free place to stay when treatment requires them to be away from home. ACS also works with hotels around America to provide overnight accommodations to patients who must travel for outpatient treatment.

As part of the Road to Recovery program, volunteers drive patients to treatments. Many people do not have reliable transportation or are unable to drive at some point during treatment. Still, they need to access life-saving treatment. Road to Recovery makes sure that happens.

Other vital but free services include the National Cancer Information Center, a 24-hour hotline open to patients, caregivers and loved ones.

The Look Good Feel Better program pairs cosmetologists with female cancer patients so they can learn how to use certain products or technique to address treatment-related issues like changes in skin and hair loss. All of the products are donated, as are products that aid women who have undergone a mastectomy.

Of course, for these programs to be possible, we have to make sure funding continues.

On April 29, Jeff Davis Parish will come together at Founders Park in Jennings to raise vital funds through Relay for Life. You can be a part of making a difference by forming a team and raising funds.

To learn more about Relay or to sign up for the event, visit relayforlife.org/jointherelaymovement.