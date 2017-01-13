Searching for lost heroes

One Hawaii resident is on a mission to gather photos of soldiers across the country who are listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

“Because the Vietnam war was going on while I was in high school, the first memorial on my list to visit was the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall,” said Janna Hoehn, a 28-year resident of Maui, Hawaii. “Even though I never knew anyone killed in Vietnam, I wanted a rubbing of one of the names.”

While on her first trip to Washington, DC, with her husband eight years ago, her dream was realized. Hoehn said when she arrived, she approached it and chose a name – Gregory John Crossman, a soldier missing in action (MIA). Upon returning home, she decided to research Crossman and try to find his family.

“In the event they were never able to go to the wall, I wanted to send them the etching,” she said. “I hoped they might also share a photo of him with me.”