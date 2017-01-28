Shocker: Lady Dogs knock off top-ranked SBHS in overtime

It’s been a long time since the Jennings Lady Bulldogs have been able to celebrate a high-profile victory on the hardwood, but that ended Friday night when Jennings shocked the No.1-ranked South Beauregard Lady Knights (SBHS) by a final of 57-52 in overtime. It was the third loss of the season for the Lady K’s, whose only other defeats came at the hands of DeRidder and Iota. The first time these two clubs played in Longville, the Lady Dogs were blown out by SBHS 71-43.

“This is a great win for us heading down the stretch towards the playoffs. It shows these girls that we can play with these types of teams,” said Jennings Head Coach Eric Guidry following the win. “This is something that doesn’t happen everyday, seeing a No. 1 team fall, so it’s a huge win for our girls. The atmosphere in the locker room afterwards was awesome.”

Despite trailing by as many as 10 in the third quarter, the Lady Dogs chopped away at the SBHS lead in the fourth by going on a 10-0 spurt to grab a 48-45 lead with just over two minutes remaining. SBHS would eventually tie the game at 49-49 to send the contest to bonus basketball.