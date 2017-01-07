Sometimes criminals have it better than the law-abiding

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday that a 57-year-old convicted killer has become the first inmate in the nation to receive state-funded sex reassignment surgery.

According to information from the Associated Press, the inmate, a biological male, has been living as a woman in a California men’s prison. The inmate, Shiloh Quine, is serving a life sentence for murder, kidnapping and robbery.

California – the land of make believe – has also set standards for other transgender inmates to apply for sex-reassignment surgery.

No matter your views on transgenderism and sex reassignment, it is outrageous for taxpayers to have to pay for an elective surgery. While few people support the idea of tax dollars providing food, clothing and medical care for inmates, most realize those are basic needs humans must have.

Some would argue Quine’s reassignment surgery is a medical necessity for his emotional and mental well-being. But why should Quine be granted the right to enhance his personal life as he wishes at the expense of taxpayers when he stole the life of an innocent human being? Why is he allowed to become what some describe as his true self when he did not allow another person to live?

It’s a waste of hardworking people’s money and a slap in the face of law-abiding citizens who can hardly afford vital medical care. In a nation where veterans with physical and mental health issues live on streets, senior citizens go without food and utilities and teachers have to buy their own classroom supplies to educate our youth, a man who kidnapped, murdered and robbed gets a free pass at having the life he wants.