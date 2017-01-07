Southern Sneaux
For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.
Winston Guidry, one and a half, son of Lyle and Megan Guidry of Iota, was able to enjoy “snow” Saturday morning thanks to his dad. Lyle explained he made a “snow gun” using plans found online.
“All the parts are from a local hardware store,” he said. “Water and compressed air are forced through a small hole that supercools the mist, resulting in snow.”
The pictures show what the machine produced over the course of two hours but Lyle said more complex devices give much higher yields. He added that temperature and humidity are important factors when making snow. Both must be low enough, usually 27 degrees or lower with humidity less than 90 percent, to achieve snow.
Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=41064
Posted by Graphic Designer 2
on Jan 7 2017. Filed under News
.
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0
.
You can leave a response or trackback to this entry