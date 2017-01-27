Squeezebox Shootout registration now open

It will soon be time for accordion players to make a little music in the annual Cajun Squeezebox Shootout.

The 12th annual event will return at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in Strand Theatre on Main Street in Jennings. This year’s emcee will be Cajun comedian Kent Gonsoulin of New Iberia.

The contest is open to players of the Cajun (single-row diatonic) accordion of all ages and ability. The Shootout will be judged by a panel of three judges selected from the Cajun music industry.

The contest is open to anyone and there is no participation fee. However, a person must register to be able to compete. That deadline is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The four divisions this year include Youth (ages 12 and under), Junior (ages 13-18), Adult (ages 19 and older) and Professional, which is open to all ages. Participants must qualify for their division by reaching a particular age on or before Feb. 25, the day of the event.

The top three contestants in each of the three amateur divisions will be awarded $500 for first place, $200 for second or $100 for third. The Professional division will have one winner who takes home a $700 prize.

Tropies will also be awarded.

Registration forms are available online at jeffdavis.org or by calling 821-5532. Questions can be emailed to tuppermuseum@cityofjennings.com or dougdugas57@gmail.com. Questions may also be directed to Doug Dugas at (337) 329-0106 or Jamie Lee at (337) 821-5521.