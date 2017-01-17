Tee Mamou/Iota Children’s Run seeking participants

IOTA – Plans for the 2017 Tee Mamou/Iota Mardi Gras Children’s Run are officially underway. Event organizers are currently seeking children, from all areas, interested in participating in the festivities.

“It is important the children have fun with Mardi Gras and keep the tradition alive,” organizer Kendall LaCombe said. “If we start them young, they will carry on the tradition when they are older and keep our Cajun culture going.”

The chicken-chasing event will be held Sunday, February 26, and is open to kids ages 3-14. However, all participants must wear a traditional Mardi Gras costume to participate.

“Any child who is between the ages of 3-14 is welcome to join the fun,” LaCombe said. “Children don’t have to be from Iota, or this area, to take part in the event. Children from all over come to participate in the event. We have had children from Texas come and join us.”

The run, which was started by LaCombe’s mother in 1989 and is part of the Tee Mamou/Iota Mardi Gras festivities, attracts 80-130 children each year.

“The kids love it,” LaCombe said. “They look forward to it. They like riding the wagon, but I think a favorite for most of them is chasing the chickens.”

Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. at Iota Elementary School (IES). Children will ride through Iota, with six stops along the way. In addition to singing a traditional song in French, performing a couple of Cajun dances and chasing chickens, the children will also go door to door begging for money. The Children’s Run will make its way to the band stage in the heart of Iota around noon followed by a one-hour break. Event festivities will end at 3 p.m.