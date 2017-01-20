Tenative date set for veterans cemetery

If all goes as planned, a veterans cemetery could be under construction in Jennings by the beginning of next year and completed mid-2019.

State and local officials held a meeting at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home (SWLVH) Thursday to discuss the project, which has been in the works for more than a decade.

Louisiana Dept. of Veterans Affairs (LDVA) Secretary Col. Joey Strickland said an estimated 50,000 veterans reside in the area between Lafayette and Lake Charles, and those individuals deserve final resting space near their loved ones.

“This cemetery is no longer a maybe,” he said. “This will happen.”

LDVA Under Secretary Homer Rogers said a capital outlay application was submitted to the state in September. The state will need to provide 10 percent of project costs, about $800,000 of an estimated $8 million, for startup fees for plans and engineering. The federal VA will be paying for the project and reimburse the state for the full 10 percent once the first draw is made from federal funds.

“Legislative approval is needed by August 1 so the federal grant can be awarded by October,” Rogers added. “Gov. John Bel Edwards is a veteran and completely supports this project, so we are confident we will receive legislative approval.”

Sen. Dan “Blade” Morrish and Rep. Johnny Guinn echoed that statement.