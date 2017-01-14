The fake and the fury

I’m Just Sayin’ by Sheila Smith

For more than 10 years now, I have worked at a small newspaper. However, whether you work for a small newspaper or major media outlet, the job experiences are often the same.

For the most part I have enjoyed professional, productive relationships with all elected officials. I ask for information, they answer then we all continue to go about our work.

Of course, there have been times when some officials have expected more of me – and by more, I mean they wanted me to handle my job how they preferred. I was once asked to withhold an arrest story because the suspect was a “good friend” of someone. The story ran anyway. I once had an official tell me there was no truth to rumors that they were going to be asked to resign and I should not report such a lie…even though six other officials confirmed the opposite. I’ve been asked, “Do you really have to look into this?” and “Why is this a story?” when the matters were quite worthy of public knowledge. Despite their personal opinions and feelings, no official has ever refused to answer any question they could legally or ethically address.

Do you know why? Working with the media is a task (and burden) you welcome the minute you begin pursuing public office. While the media as a whole is greatly flawed – I myself have made plenty of mistakes and some bad choices in my time as a reporter – the purpose of the media is to inform the public, not pacify the subject.

The professional relationship between an official and the media is a very important one that should benefit the public, even if the reporter or organization in question is disliked, even loathed, by the official – and vice versa. I am certain there are officials that want to throat-punch me when they see me or hear my voice. However, they do the job they signed up for, and part of that is sharing information with me so it gets to the public.

As a citizen and reporter, I expect cooperation from my elected officials and that includes the incoming president, Donald Trump. This past week while hosting a press conference, Trump bashed CNN and Buzzfeed News for reporting allegations that were included in a dossier supposedly compiled from info gathered by Russia. Buzzfeed – which is hardly recognized in the news industry as a legitimate source of information, I will readily admit – actually uploaded the full document to its website for the public to download and read. CNN did not release any documents but touched on some of the allegations in its own reporting.

As Trump bashed CNN, its reporter assigned to the conference, Jim Acosta, interrupted and asked, since Trump was focusing on CNN, could he pose a question. Trump instead had a tantrum on live television, calling CNN fake news, telling Acosta to be quiet, and refusing to answer any question from CNN.

(Side note: The media cannot simply “show up” to a presidential press conference such as the one Trump conducted Wednesday, due to security concerns. Credentials for that conference alone would have been issued beforehand. Therefore, Trump and his people knowingly gave press credentials to CNN, even though he claims it reports “fake news.”)

Many people lashed out at CNN for its supposedly fake news, as well as Acosta because he interrupted the president-elect. (Interrupting someone who is repeatedly insulting you and your work – not very nice!)

Later that night, Fox anchor Shepard Smith shared his thoughts on the situation. Here is what he said: “CNN’s exclusive reporting on the Russian matter was separate and distinctly different than the document dump executed by an online news company (Buzzfeed). Though Fox News could not independently confirm the allegations, it is our observation that its correspondents followed journalistic standards and that neither (CNN) nor any other journalist should be subjected to belittling and delegitimizing by the president-elect of the United States.”

Note that Smith did not say “it is my observation” – he said “our”. That means that the top dogs at Fox News gave him permission to speak on the network’s behalf. Ole’ Shep took the beating for speaking the facts in comment sections on Fox News’ social media feeds, but the opinion he shared came from the network that is most loyal to Trump.

The media cannot always hand everything to the public in a nice package. Sometimes, the media can only say, “Here is the information we have. We are unsure of what is true and what is not, so look at this and decide for yourself.”

I think that is what happened for CNN with this Russian situation. Not only did this situation originate in the intelligence community, which is very hard for a reporter to penetrate; it also involves three powerful nations – America, Great Britain and Russia. How do you get everyone involved in such a situation to cooperate and tell the truth?

Does that mean the media should sweep everything under the rug and ignore the situation? No. They should present what they have and let the public decide on its own. No professional news group that I am aware of has gone on the record to say, “All of this information about Trump is fact.” They have been quite forward in letting readers, viewers and listeners know that they have not been able to substantiate the claims.

True or false, the public has a right to know what is being alleged about its incoming president.