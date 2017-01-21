The kids aren’t alright

I’m Just Sayin’ by Sheila Smith

Before Thursday’s school board meeting began, I was browsing over the agenda and noticed two articles of information from the state that were being passed on to the local level.

The first was Act 234, which required the school board to post on its website the phone number for the child protection hotline “operated by the Department of Children and Family services to receive reports of child abuse and neglect.”

The second was Dating Violence Instruction: “School boards received a letter from the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence referencing a policy on Dating Violence. Schools boards are not required to adopt a policy, but are required to provide students in grades 7-12 enrolled in health education age-appropriate classroom instruction relative to dating violence.”

Lately I have read and overheard so many views on younger generations but they are mostly negative. Now I wonder, how have older generations allowed society to get to a point where we are having to supply domestic violence education and a hotline for child abuse to our children?

Part of me greatly appreciates, and recognizes, that we are much more open about child abuse and domestic violence than decades ago. There was a time when those matters were considered “private” and dealt with solely by the individuals involved. Few people stood up to abusers of any sort. If a child or partner was being abused, they simply had to live with the pain. Today, we have systems in place. We have shelters, laws, public funds and apparently public education on such matters.

Still, how tragic is it to know that abuse and violence are so prevalent today, we have to devote classroom time and a hotline to address the issues? What are our youth facing in their homes and lives that we have to teach them how to not be an abuser or victim?

I think those answers sometimes lie within the generations that came before them, at least their parents. Child abuse and neglect is rampant. You can look at each day’s headlines and know that much. I researched Jennings Daily News files from 2016 and found 18 arrests just in Jeff Davis Parish that involved crimes committed against minors, including child endangerment, physical abuse and sexual abuse. Those are only the cases that the newspaper was made aware of; it is quite possible that some arrests were not brought to our attention. Sadly, that number does not include the number of cases that have yet to be reported or are ongoing.

Even if a child is not the direct victim of abuse, some lead horrible personal lives. Some of these children are seeing abuse take place in their homes, from one or both parents or another adult that lives in the residence. Constantly surrounded by certain behavior, it is not easy to break free of their parents’ habits. Often we see the cycle continue – the little boy or girl who watched one or both parents assault the other then becomes the abuser.

I think when we look at youth today, we have to realize that, just as with their successes, we have played a part in their failures. We have to remember that youth are learning from those who came before them.

The blame does not lie with any one age group but so many children are simply living what they learn.