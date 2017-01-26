The science of advertising

The Way I See It by Don West

We made it through the Christmas and New Year holidays and are bracing for Mardi Gras. Then we will have Easter sales, Memorial Day sales, beginning-of-summer sales, Independence Day sales and vacation sales. Then comes Labor Day sales, fall days sales, Halloween sales and Thanksgiving sales.

Then we are into the holiday sales of December once again.

I don’t know about you but I am just aglow with the anticipation of it all. If you believe that, I will put you in touch with my financial advisor. He will show you how to win the lottery.

One certainly does not have to be a genius to figure out that advertising is a directed science. If one is trying to sell blue jeans with holes in them, they will direct that toward the audience who doesn’t actually pay for anything, but can convince parents that it’s a wise purchase. The ambulance-chasing lawyers are bombarding the highway billboards and afternoon talk shows with their offers to make people overnight rich just by letting them sue truck lines, insurance companies and big oil companies. These ads are not aimed at working people but mostly at those who are sitting around looking for a handout. The evening news programs are inundated with ads for pills that will cure every disease known to mankind or make you numb to whatever ails you. The targeted audience is the senior generation and those who actually are interested in world and local events.

If you haven’t noticed, sports are inundated with beer and automotive ads, targeting that audience of “here, hold my beer and watch this.” Cartoons are sponsored by candy, cereal, toys and those items that are certain to get the little curtain climbers’ attention. The cooking shows are blanketed with ads that are designed to get the attention of women and most of those commercials I don’t even want to hear or see. There are some things in this world that you do not need to sell to me, nor am I interested in whether or not your “bum” feels good in the bathroom.

Come on, man!