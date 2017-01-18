The Streak is Over: Lady Dogs pound Westlake to end 24-game district-winless skid

It took 24 games, but the streak is finally done. The Jennings Lady Bulldogs pulled out their first 4-3A win in nearly two-and-a-half years last night by pummeling the Westlake Lady Rams by a final of 51-35. The last time the Lady Dogs beat a district opponent was back in February of 2014 against those same Lady Rams.

“Oh, this is nice. It was a long time coming,” said JHS Head Coach Eric Guidry. “Hopefully picking this one up can give us some confidence going forward and allow us to pick up three or four more in district going into the playoffs.”

After opening as a tight game in the first quarter, Jennings used a strong finish to the second period to build a comfortable lead and skate away with the 16-point victory.

Jennings held a slim 12-10 lead after the first, but the shooting of Jazz Sonnier and Reagan Edwards sent the Lady Dogs on a 9-0 run to close the half and take a commanding 31-19 advantage into the locker room. Sonnier popped in 7 tallies in the second, while Edwards knocked down 6 and to give Jennings the 12-point halftime cushion. The Lady Dogs were able to force numerous turnovers on the defensive end in their pressure defense, something Guidry explained was key in last night’s win.