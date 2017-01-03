Tigers,Lady Tigers sweep through Lacassine

LAKE ARTHUR – The Lake Arthur basketball teams finished 2016 with a pair of victories over Lacassine on Friday night. The Lake Arthur Tigers took a 63-26 win, while the Lady Tigers cruised to a 62-21 victory.

Lake Arthur will be back in action tonight when they host Hathaway. Lacassine will be at home as well as they host Starks.

Lake Arthur 63 – Lacassine 26 (Boys)

The Tigers jumped out to an early 8-3 lead behind 8 points from Torrell Levias with 4:25 to play. The Cardinals then answered with a 6-0 run to take a 9-8 lead after a pair of free throws from Kobe Miller with 2:42 to play in the first quarter. The Tigers then answered with a 6-0 run to close out the quarter to lead 14-9.

Lake Arthur used the 6-0 spurt and extended it to an 18-0 run to lead 26-9 with 4:16 to play. Lacassine stopped the run with a pair of free throws from Nelson Freeman with 3:31 to play in the second quarter. Lake Arthur’s Rae’veon Jones and Landon Beard each scored six points in the second quarter. Lake Arthur outscored Lacassine 25-4 in the quarter to take a 39-13 halftime lead.

Treyc Kibodeaux opened the third quarter with a three-pointer for the Cardinals to trail 39-16. The Tigers then put the game out of reach by going on a 17-0 run to take a 55-16 lead with 3:40 to play. The Tigers outscored the Cardinals 20-10 in the third quarter to lead 59-23. The Tigers outscored the Cardinals 4-3 in the fourth quarter.

Lake Arthur was led in scoring by Jones, who finished with 14 points. Levias and Beard finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Lacassine was led in scoring by Kobe Miller and Joquain Gomez ,who each finished with five points.

Lake Arthur 62 – Lacassine 21 (Girls)

The Lady Tigers jumped on the Lady Cardinals early with a 9-2 run behind five points from Alexis Hornsby for the early lead. The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Cardinals 13-2 in the first quarter for the early advantage.