Toddler sustains burns, investigation pending

A four-year-old female sustained burns to over 45 percent of her body this weekend and is currently undergoing treatment at a Texas pediatric burn unit.

At approximately 5 p.m., Sunday evening, Jennings Police Department (JPD) received a 911 call regarding a juvenile who was burned.

JPD Deputy Chief Danny Semmes said officers responded to a residence at Shirley Drive and Acadian Ambulance was alerted.

“When they arrived on scene, EMTs assessed the situation and determined the baby needed to be air-lifted to Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles,” he said. “Air med landed at the airport and the child was transported to Memorial before ultimately being sent to a pediatric burn unit in Galveston, Texas. She is currently undergoing surgery at this time.”

Semmes said during the investigation, detectives determined the child was burned when her clothing caught on fire.