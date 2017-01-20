Tough choices ahead for legislature

The leader of Louisiana’s House Republican delegation offered his proposal Thursday for slashing $304 million in state spending, to close a midyear deficit without needing the special legislative session Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards intends to call.

Alexandria Rep. Lance Harris’ plan, provided to The Associated Press, would levy the deepest reduction of $147 million on the health department. Public colleges, the state’s social services department and the veterans affairs agency would be protected from hits.

Cuts would fall on roadwork, state prisons, K-12 education, agriculture and the state tourism agency, among others. Louisiana wouldn’t use its “rainy day” fund under the plan — and it could be enacted without calling the full Legislature back to Baton Rouge.

Edwards is planning a mid-February special session to close the gap in the $27 billion state operating budget.

He said constitutional limits on the governor and the joint budget committee’s ability to slash spending would make cuts fall too heavily on public colleges and health services for the poor, elderly and disabled. A special session, the governor added, would allow lawmakers to cut more broadly across programs and agencies.

The idea has faced resistance from some GOP lawmakers who say the governor and the joint budget committee could rebalance the budget on their own.

But the Edwards administration has said those same lawmakers critical of a special session haven’t offered any budget-rebalancing ideas to show how that could work. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, the governor’s chief budget adviser, hadn’t seen Harris’ proposal, but said he welcomed any ideas for where to make cuts. Dardenne was skeptical, however, of a plan that didn’t involve a special session — or use of the rainy day fund.

Harris said the health department’s budget has grown dramatically, and he suggested it could reduce spending without hitting direct patient services, by trimming travel, salaries and supplies. But Dardenne said the size of Harris’ proposed cuts to the health department are so large that “you can’t nibble around the edges.”