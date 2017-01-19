Traffic stops come with uncertainty

(Editor’s Note: This story is the final part of a two-part feature focusing on a Friday night ride-along Jennings Daily News joined with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.)

As JDSO deputy and K-9 handler Tyler Schexnayder continued his shift, his next stop involved a vehicle traveling from the direction of a dead-end road where heavy drug activity had been reported.

“We know a drug dealer used to live there, and there isn’t typically much traffic that comes from that area,” said Schexnayder. “It’s possible this vehicle could belong to one of the very few people who live down that road, and it’s equally possible it could be someone connected to this high profile individual. In this case, it won’t hurt to look into the situation.”

He traveled toward the subjects as Elam Fontenot, his supervisor, relayed information on the vehicle location. Fontenot reported he was maintaining a safe distance behind the subject as the vehicle traveled east on the same road on which Schexnayder was traveling. The plan was to meet them coming from the opposite direction and observe the driver. As he approached and crossed the pickup truck, Schexnayder clocked the vehicle speeding and made a U-turn on the rural roadway. Fontenot’s headlights were visible in the distance, coming behind the traveling vehicle. As the truck pulled to a stop, Schexnayder positioned his unit behind it, and Fontenot pulled to a stop behind Schexnayder.