Truehart (Shaw) Still

Memorial services for Truehart (Shaw) Still will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home in Houston, Texas.

She passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2017, at Silverado Cypresswood Senior Community, who provided her loving care. A resident of Houston for the past 13 years, she was a native of Vinton. She was born on April 9, 1926, and had lived in Louisiana most of her life, but also lived in Texas and Georgia during her early married life. Truehart will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, friend, and as a committed Christian. She loved people and especially liked to make them laugh. Truehart had said her greatest pleasure was encouraging and inspiring people.

Truehart was an honor graduate of LSU shortly after World War II. After the war, she married Benson Still and taught high school English and social studies for eight years. Later, she worked as office manager for a corporation of physicians. She was co-owner, with her husband, of B. Still, Inc. in Jennings for 15 years. After 56 years of marriage, Benson Still preceded her in death in 2002 in Lafayette. During her years of retirement and residence in Houston, she married George Singleton and they were active participants in dancing, choral programs and travel with the independent retirement village in which they resided. George preceded her in death in 2007.

Throughout her life, she presented many book reviews and enjoyed doing both dramatic and comic presentations. She wrote and planned original programs for literary and civic clubs. She also had a lifelong love of art, drama and music.

A Christian since childhood, she taught a variety of Sunday School classes, including high school, college and professional, married women’s and couples’ classes. With her first husband, she served in Lay Renewal weekends in over 50 Baptist churches in six states and a mission trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. They enjoyed being teasingly called “Aquila and Priscilla” because of their Christian service.

Truehart was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. J. W. and Grace Perry Shaw; her brother, John W. Shaw, Jr.; her husbands, A. Benson Still and George Singleton; and many beloved friends and kin.

Survivors include one son, Peter and wife, Mary Jo, of Iowa; one daughter, Lisa and her husband, Dwight Beadle, of Cypress, Texas; three grandchildren, Alicia and her husband, Andrew Sempe, of Cypress, Benjamin of Austin, Texas, and Hannah of College Station, Texas; her nieces, Charlton Shaw and Penny and her husband Jimmy Johnson; her great-nieces, Penny K. and her husband, Danny Rogers and son, Hudson, and Melissa and her husband, Eric Leon and sons, Gavin and Greyson, all of Houston. Surviving nephews include Ronny Still, wife Gayle, and family and Shane Still, wife Cindy, and family all of the Longview, Texas, area.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Society.