Unleash your inner sparkle

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

Because I grew up in a very large household, there was not much extra to spend on anything considered frivolous. As my sister would say to her boys when they were young and wanting frivolous things, “You don’t have any wants! You have needs, and I have met those.” Sounds harsh, but during those times, it was our reality.

Most of my younger years were spent in blue skirts and white blouses and dowdy shoes. In those days, the “days of the dinosaur,” as my youngest grandson likes to say, girls at our Catholic school were not allowed to wear pants or jewelry. Simplicity was expected, if not downright mandated.

However, my mother had great taste in clothing and decorating, so when she had the extra money, she allowed me to pick out outfits for the weekend that were extremely “groovy,’ using the lingo from the 70s. Then as I aged and watched movies with such actresses as Audrey Hepburn, Farrah Fawcett, and Elizabeth Taylor, I began to notice a whole new world of shiny things, whether it was Jewelry, clothing, shoes, or accessories of any kind. I was fascinated by the movies that my mother watched; the actresses’ gorgeous gowns, complemented by the most amazing jewelry. Even on the black and white screen, it all sparkled. I was love struck by the beauty of it. I suppose some would say that would make me materialistic. I can live with that. As my kids say, “Granny likes her bling!” I am not ashamed to admit it; indeed I do! The shinier the better, and if it truly sparkles, I will love it even more.

And SHOES, how I love my shoes! I love the classic look to be sure, but dangle a shiny set of heels in front of me, and I am a happy woman. Added embellishments make it even better. Of course, I have an entire collection of evening clutches to complete my wardrobe. Much of it is vintage inspired.

I think my mother would have approved – not that she would have worn it herself, but she would have understood my fascination with all that shines. Even when I am trying to be subtle in my dress wear, I will still sneak in a few accessories that make me smile. I sell a jewelry line called Plunder Design and some of it is very sparkly. My catchphrase for my line is “Life is too short to wear boring jewelry!”

I have been fortunate enough to play roles on our community stage that allow me to truly sparkle! Because I love to dress up, I tend to buy dresses more than pants, and often times, I purchase the jewelry first, and then get the dress to go with it!

As I was looking for quotes on my Pinterest app, I came across this:

Blingtastic (adjective): when an item of clothing or jewelry is as shiny as it is fantastic. This is my new coined word, and I like it!

I love to dress up, which unnerves some of my friends, as they do not. But, as I explained to them, they can wear whatever they like, but I am going to dress as if I were truly a Broadway star. One can dream.

As a result of my life experiences, I understand that some people don’t need to wear anything shiny to make them sparkle. It’s simply radiates from them. Don’t ever let anyone dull your sparkle!

So, dear reader, if you see me … oh, wait, I see something shiny!