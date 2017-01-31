Valentine’s Gift Market to hold second annual fundraiser

WELSH – Over 30 vendors are slated to attend the second Annual Valentine’s Gift Market Fundraiser here on Saturday, Feb. 11. In an effort to support hungry families through the Welsh-Roanoke Food Pantry, and promote youth mentoring projects through “Pass It On” and “The Big Event,” funds gained from the market, in collaboration with First Presbyterian Church (FPC), will be donated to these community service organizations.