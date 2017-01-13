Valerie Lawrence Pullman

A Mass of Christian Burial for Valerie Lawrence Pullman, 76, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Rev. Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be at noon Saturday at the church, with a rosary at 12:30 p.m..

Burial will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary.

Mr. Pullman entered into eternal rest Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

He began his ministry as a Catholic priest in 1965 and served at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Lake Arthur; St. Joseph Church, Elton; Our Lady Queen of Peace in Lafayette; St. Martin de Porres; and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Lake Charles before leaving active ministry in 1985. He served as Vicar for Black Catholics (Diocese of Lafayette) and on the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus.

Mr. Pullman was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

Survivors include his Mother, Mrs. Ezora Pullman; six siblings, Lana Briscoe, Charles C. (Soon) Pullman, Marie Mable (Robert) Gilley, Linda Pullman, Vera Roberts and Sandra (Anthony) Jones; a host of nieces, nephews, great, great-great nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceeded in death by his father and sister, Arthur Pullman and Anne Jolene Moore.

Words of comfort maybe expressed to the family at www.semien-lewismortuary.com.