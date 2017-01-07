Valiant Jennings effort falls just short against Iota

For three quarters of basketball here at Gaudet Gymnasium, the Jennings Lady Bulldogs had Iota on the ropes and nearly pulled off a program-changing win. However, a strong finish at the end of the second quarter and a good finish in the back-end of the fourth stanza, combined with silky smooth guard Madeline Gatte allowed the Iota Lady Bulldogs to squeak out a 47-42 win over their Lady Dog counterparts to open district 4-3A play.

Iota (17-4, 1-0) overcame a rare poor shooting night, and rode the scoring of Gatte, who finished with 18 points to snatch the victory.

“If it wouldn’t have been for the girls waking up at the end of the second quarter, we wouldn’t have been able to come back and win that game,” said Iota Head Coach Meaghan Lejeune. “We didn’t have a great shooting night, but that doesn’t mean we can’t hustle for loose balls, box out and rebound or take care of the basketball. It’s very disappointing, and I have got to find a way to motivate them even more. But, it’s a good win overall. Jennings is so much improved, and the job that coach (Eric) Guidry is doing is outstanding. Tonight they just wanted it more than us, so we are lucky to come out with this win.”

After Jennings (16-3, 0-1) built their lead to as many as 12 in the second quarter, Iota went on a 10-2 run to close the gap to 24-21 at the halftime intermission behind 9 points from Gatte to change the complexion of the game.

“She’s (Gatte) unbelievable, and I wish we could just get her to believe in herself a little bit more,” added Lejeune. She’s the type of player that can basically score when ever she gets her hands on the ball, but we have got to find a way for her to believe in herself.”