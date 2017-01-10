Valvalee Mary Young Sonnier

The family and friends of Valvalee Mary Young Sonnier are mourning the loss of their loved one, who was called from this life on Jan. 8, 2017, at the age of 77.

Funeral services to honor Valvalee’s life will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians in Jennings at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 3-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. The family request that visitation resume on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 8 a.m. until the time of her service.

Burial will follow in Doucet Cemetery.

She was born to Duffy and Ezora O’Blanc Moore on July 26, 1939. Valvalee was a homemaker and dedicated her life to caring for her family. She loved growing an assortment of plants, especially African violets. Valvalee also loved baking and cooking with her family. She was a former member of the Ladies of the VFW and a former den mother to many Girl Scout troops here and abroad. Valvalee was truly cherished and loved by many. She will be greatly missed.

Valvalee is survived by her two sons, William J. “Billy” Young (Lisa) of Jennings and David W. Young of Jennings; her two grandchildren, Gwendolyn LeMaire of Meadville, Penn., and Joseph S. Young of Pell City, Ala.; her three great-grandchildren, Jade, Jaxson, and Alec; her two brothers, Jay “Joe” Moore of Carlyss and Norris Moore (Jean) of LeBleu Settlement; and her two sisters, Liz Taylor (George) of Sulphur and Juanita (Hubert) Vincent of Sulphur.

Valvalee was preceded in death by her parents, Duffy and Ezora O’Blanc Moore; her beloved husbands, William J. Young, Sr. and Valentine Sonnier; her daughter, Kimberly Mier; her two brothers, Bobby Moore and, Harry Moore; and her sister, Shirley Thibodeaux.

Carrying Valvalee to her final resting place in Doucet Cemetery will be David Young, William J. Young, Jr., Joseph S. Young, Travis B. Babineaux, Joshua Sonnier and Gregory Shuman.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Lockhart and Gwendolyn LeMaire.

