Verna LeDoux LaCombe Fusilier

Verna, a loving and devoted mother who showed compassion to everyone that came into her life, has joined her heavenly family as of Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

She will be remembered for her compassion and true friendship to so many.

Verna was a resident of St. Clare Manor in Baton Rouge and was 83. She was a native of Jennings and longtime resident of Grosse Tete. Verna was a homemaker and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grosse Tete and their Altar Society.

Visitiation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church Hall in Grosse Tete today, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, from 5-9 p.m. and will continue on Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 8:30 a.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., celebrated by Deacon Sammy Collura.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Verna is survived by her children, Ricky LaCombe and wife Barbara Glaser and Brian LaCombe and wife Lisa David, all of Grosse Tete, Gale Fusilier Hebert and husband Roy of Kaplan, Carolyn Fusilier of Lake Charles, Edward Fusilier and wife Joyce Ferrie of Lake Charles; one brother, Rodney LeDoux and wife Jo of Broussard; her grandchildren, Derek LaCombe and wife Trina Short, Byron “Bubba” LaCombe and wife Erin Davis, Ethan LaCombe and wife April Olano, Sarah LaCombe, Laurie Hebert, Sonny Hebert, Brooke Hebert, Jennifer Hebert Alexander and husband Cory, Michael Fusilier and wife Nikki, David Fusilier and wife Amanda, Jake Fusilier and wife Katrina, and Joseph Fusilier; 22 great-grandchildren; her beloved niece, Kelly LeDoux Bourgeois and husband Greg; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Verna was preceded in death by her husbands, Easton Joseph “EJ” LaCombe and Ivan “Red” Fusilier; her parents, Adeuss and Clemence LeJeune LeDoux; two brothers, Donald LeDoux and Winfred LeDoux; a stepson, Wayne Fusilier; and one great-grandchild, Tatelyn Noel LaCombe.

Pallbearers will be family members.