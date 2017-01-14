Waiting on a miracle

Sandra Sonnier, 56, of Jennings, ate well, took her daily vitamin supplements, never smoked or drank and led a healthy homeopathic lifestyle. She never imagined she’d ever need two liver transplants within four days, only to have her kidneys fail shortly after the procedures.

Prior to currently taking daily medications, regular dialysis treatments and being on a kidney transplant waiting list, Sonnier said she was never even sick.

“In December of 2014, I began having trouble with my legs, and developed varicose veins,” she said. “For about a year or two prior, I slowly began putting on weight, but didn’t understand why. I went to see my doctor regularly, and every time, my blood work results came back fine.”

But Sonnier wasn’t fine.

“I went to my doctor to begin the process to have surgery for varicose veins in my legs,” said Sonnier. “He told me he wanted to run tests on my legs for any blockage before scheduling surgery. We began by testing my upper legs, and the results were clear. However, during the procedure, he discovered my platelets were low and suggested I discuss these findings with my primary care physician.”

While Sonnier made arrangements to see her primary care doctor, testing was scheduled to have the lower parts of her legs stripped, or to remove the damaged veins.