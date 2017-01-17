Welsh banker appointed to LAFA

BATON ROUGE — On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.

Ronald W. Petree, of Welsh, was appointed as a board member to the Louisiana Agricultural Finance Authority (LAFA) Commission. Petree is currently the senior vice-president and western division leader of St. Martin Bank and Trust Company, and was nominated for the commission by the Louisiana Bankers Association, formerly the Community Bankers of Louisiana.

The LAFA serves to address a serious lack of capital and credit available for investment in agriculture, for domestic and export purposes, at interest rates within the financial means of persons engaged in agricultural production and export.

“There are nine other members total on the board, including Commissioner of Agriculture Mike Strain plus eight other members appointed by the governor,” said Petree. “My name was submitted and I was accepted. It was a bit of a shock when I received the letter that I had been nominated and chosen.”

Petree said the Authority was established to issue bonds to provide financing for agriculture loans through the purchase or guarantee of existing loans or negotiation of new loans, and to supervise and use public employees, equipment and material in carrying out public work. The bonds are limited to special obligations of the Authority and do not constitute general, special or moral obligation of the state of Louisiana.