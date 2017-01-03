Welsh Valentine’s Market seeking vendors

WELSH – The Valentine’s Gift Market here is returning for a second year to highlight artists, vendors and businesses from Jeff Davis Parish to Texas.

“Last year was our first year, and we were pleased to welcome 21 vendors to the Welsh community,” said Market Coordinator Louis Green. “This year we already met our total from last year and are still booking more. We hope to surpass that amount and expand it to at least 30 this year.”

Most participating vendors are from surrounding Soutwest Louisiana area, and Green said many who attended last year are returning, as well as a few from Lake Charles, Leesville, Oakdale and even Orange, Texas.

“This year we also opened the market to the Southwest Louisiana Art Group to encourage more artists to participate and feature a wide variety of art,” he said. “So far, we have at least two who will be bringing in prints of their work. This is a great opportunity for people to meet new artists, as well as encourage local artists to come out and showcase their own talents.”

Green said most of the items are handcrafted but all are high quality.

“We encourage vendors, especially those from Jeff Davis Parish, to join us for the market,” he said. “We want to feature the best of what you would find at large craft and art markets, but right here in Welsh.”