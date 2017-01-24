Welsh woman killed in fiery crash identified

WELSH – A two-vehicle crash here early Sunday morning led to the death of 20-year-old Kylie Jessylynn Hatton when her car struck a parked vehicle and became engulfed in flames.

Shortly before 6 a.m., officers with the Welsh Police Department (WPD) received a call in reference to the crash at the intersection of South Adams and South streets. According to her family, she was on her way to work.

“For an unknown reason, the driver crossed the turn lane into the opposite lane while traveling southbound on South Adams Street,” said WPD Chief Marcus Crochet.

Crochet said once WPD officers and members of the Welsh Fire Department (WFD) arrived, they noticed one of the vehicles starting to catch fire.