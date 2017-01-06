WES announces Student of the Year

WELSH – One fifth grade student here was selected as the 2016-17 Student of the Year.

Lillian McCreary, a student at Welsh Elementary School (WES), was chosen among several of her peers to represent her school at the parish level competition for Student of the Year in District 4.

McCleary, the 11-year-old daughter of Howard and Kerri McCleary, was speechless when she learned she won.

“I was very surprised when I learned I was chosen for Student of the Year,” said McCleary. “I thought it was really amazing, actually. I was up against some very smart people in my grade.”

“When I found out, I felt bad because I knew she was up against her friends, and she would struggle with that,” said mother Kerri. “But they were very positive and supportive. They were just amazing and went above and beyond to encourage her not to try and hide her excitement. I cried like a big baby.”

McCleary said although she was hopeful she would be chosen, she prepared herself for the results of the competition, no matter the outcome.

“Even if I didn’t win, I prepared myself not to be that sad, because not everyone can be selected,” she said. “If I did win, I prepared myself to be gracious.”