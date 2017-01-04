What are they trying to hide?

With President-elect Donald Trump approaching his inauguration and Republicans now controlling Congress, many are praising Trump’s “drain the swamp” tactics and Republicans’ desire to dismantle anything remotely liberal.

However, the conservatives clogged their own drain Monday when they voted in a closed-door meeting to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE). Sure, they pulled their proposal before it went to a full vote Tuesday but only after the public – and even Trump – blasted their dirty move.

The OCE was created in March 2008 after the cases of former Rep. Randy “Duke” Cunningham, R-Calif., who served more than seven years in prison on bribery and other charges; as well as cases of former Rep. Bob Ney, R-Ohio, who was charged in the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal and pleaded guilty to corruption charges and former Rep. William Jefferson, D-La., convicted on corruption in a separate case.

If Republicans would have had their way in a full House vote, the OCE, a non-partisan committee, would no longer be independent but under the House Ethics Committee, essentially allowing lawmakers to police themselves. In fact, one proposed rule change would have required that “any matter that may involve a violation of criminal law must be referred to the Committee on Ethics for potential referral to law enforcement agencies after an affirmative vote by the members.” Other changes proposed were prohibiting anonymous allegations; investigations had to end if committee leaders demanded; no activity before 2011 could be investigated; and information could not be shared with law enforcement.

Future White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that many Republicans felt unfairly targeted by the OCE, which is why they wanted it revamped. She said their hope was to curb abuse in the OCE process to ensure no one’s rights were compromised.

Later that morning on Twitter, Trump did not offer his support for the OCE but did chastise Congress for focusing on that matter over “tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance.”

Imagine if a city council, police jury or school board decided no allegations of wrongdoing could be presented anonymously against officials or city employees, even if the person making the allegations fears for their safety, job or livelihood. On top of this, if the governing body is looking into the wrongdoing of an official but decides to stop for whatever reason, the matter is simply forgotten. If an official committed an ethics violation before 2011, it does not matter. Lastly, no allegations of wrongdoing are shared with law enforcement without a majority vote.

If this would happen on a local or state level, the question would be loudly asked: What are you trying to hide and how do you have that right?

Even though Republicans were rightly cornered in their attempts Wednesday, they should still be forced to answer why they have such a desire to hide information from the public.