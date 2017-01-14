What would you ask the mayoral candidates?

For over 14 years, the City of Jennings has known Mayor Terry Duhon as its leader. But with Duhon heading out of office once his term ends in June, voters will have a big decision to make when they head to the polls in March.

Any time new leadership enters office, you can expect a few things to be different. But with a longtime official leaving office, the public has to decide where it wants to go from here. In order to do that, people need to know exactly where candidates stand on various issues, as well as how he or she plans to take action in order to reach their leadership goals.

With this in mind, Jennings Daily News (JDN) hopes to interview each mayoral candidate prior to early voting that begins on March 11. We want the public’s input as to what questions need to be posed so voters can make an informed decision.

Questions may be submitted anonymously and will be drawn from the general public, JDN readers and JDN staff. Even if an individual includes their name with a question, their identity will remain anonymous.

Because this is a type of forum and not a debate, no questions directed at a particular candidate will be accepted. The amount of questions that will be asked will be determined after the question submission deadline, which is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Candidates will have no knowledge of potential questions prior to meeting with JDN staff. They will have three minutes to answer each question, then five minutes to give a closing statement following the question-and-answer period.

Candidates’ sessions with JDN staff will be recorded then printed word-for-word in following editions of the newspaper.

Questions can be emailed to editor@jenningsdailynews.net; mailed to P.O. Box 910, Jennings, LA, 70546; hand-delivered to the newspaper office at 238 N. Market Street; or faxed to 824-3019.