Wilbert O. Broussard

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mr. Wilbert O. Broussard, 84, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, with Rev. Jay Alexius officiating.

Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Lake Arthur.

Mr. Broussard died at 8:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 a.m. until time of services on Thursday.

A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.

Mr. Broussard was a lifelong resident of Lake Arthur. He was a retired safety inspector in the oil industry. He was a high school graduate and a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Ida Belle LaCombe Broussard; one daughter, Rhonda Broussard of Lafayette; one sister, Ethel Broussard Seagraves of Lake Arthur; three grandchildren, Mariah, Seth and Madison Broussard; and two great-grandchildren, Amelia and Malcolm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucius O. and Estella Bourne Broussard; one son, Mark Wilbert Broussard; one grandson, Nicholas Broussard; and four brothers.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.