Wild, Leger exchange vows of marriage

Gretchen Faith Wild of Welsh and Brandon Lawrence Leger of Egan were married on Friday, December 16, 2016 at 6:30 p.m., at Our Lady Help of Christians in Jennings with Father McMillin.

The bride is the daughter of Ms. Donna Biddick Wild of Jennings and Mr. Brian Wild of Welsh. She is the granddaughter of Edward and Helen Wild from Welsh and the late Ruby and Jory Biddick from Jennings. Gretchen is a 2009 graduate of Welsh High School and graduated from McNeese State University in 2014. She is currently employed with Acadia Parish School Board.

The groom is the son of Marilyn Leger of Egan and the late J.L Leger.

Robert is a 2005 graduate of Iota High School. He is currently a self-employed farmer.

Gretchen was escorted by her father. The bride carried a bouquet of red roses, blue wine carnations, wine and gold solidago, baby’s breath , rice and pine cones. She wore a Vera Wang single-tier veil which featured a scalloped edge, large beads and crystal motif. She walked down the aisle in an ivory, long-sleeved bodice fashioned from a gorgeous floral beaded lace, featuring a sultry nude illusion underlay and a fitted chiffon skirt which flawlessly flowed into a full cascading chapel chain for added drama.

Maid of honor was Hannah Beth Wild of Jennings. Matron of honor was Kalee Fuselier Hebert of Jennings. Bridesmaids were Lee Ann Wall of Egan, Leah Johnson of Crowley, Candi Cline of Welsh, Tayler Pousson of Church Point, Lynnette Boudreaux of Egan and Noelle Dore of Lake Charles. They carried smaller bouquets resembling the bride’s bouquet and wore a v-kneck halter gown with matte crepe bodice featuring a bow detail at the back, a long, soft charmeuse skirt with middle slit and trapunto-stitched satin to finish off the look in navy.

Best man was Nick Francois of Mowata. Groomsmen were Jason Manuel of Mowata, Aaron Lacombe, Brent Pousson and Adam Smith, all of Iota, John Thomas Ohlenforst of Crowley, Jude Boudreaux of Egan, and Jacob Dore of Lake Charles. Ushers were Trevor Leger of Egan and Brock King of Sweet Lake. Flower girls were Kynzlee Hebert of Jennings and Layton Manuel of Mowata. Ring bearers were Sawyer Lacombe of Iota and Jack Wesley Ohlenforst of Crowley

Readers were Melody Trahan and Kristen Comeaux of Jennings. Organist was Gabrielle Hildestad and violonist Tommy Benoit. Singers were Colette Wild, Rachel Wild and Maddie Hoag.

A reception was held immediately following the ceremony at the Grand Marais in Jennings.

Following a honeymoon trip to St. Lucia, the couple resides in Egan.