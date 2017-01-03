WPD arrests two over holiday weekend

WELSH – The Welsh Police Department (WPD) conducted two arrests in separate incidents over the New Year’s weekend.

The first incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 31, at approximately 11 p.m. Officers were called to the department office regarding a disturbance in the parking lot.

“As the officer arrived at the department, he observed the suspect vehicle leaving the premises,” said WPD Chief Marcus Crochet. “He then initiated a traffic stop to insure the safety of the two individuals in the vehicle.”

Upon contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Holly Reed of Jennings, the officer observed clues that narcotics might be present in the vehicle.

“The officer requested permission to search the vehicle, which was granted by Reed,” said Crochet. “During the search, the officer discovered a crystal methamphetamine (meth), syringes, a metal spoon containing meth residue, a meth pipe and a replica of a 1911 model semi-automatic handgun.”