Wrapped in prayer

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

I try to learn something new every day. Sometimes it occurs by chance when a friend may tell me an interesting tidbit of information. As a result of my rare disorder this has become even more important to me.

This disease is literally “stealing” my words and wreaking havoc with my thought processes at times. Now, the technical term my neurosurgeon tells me is “aphasia.” In my case, my specific kind is “progressive aphasia,” since it is progressing gradually. It is extremely frustrating when it happens. The difficulties of people with aphasia can range from occasional trouble finding words to losing the ability to speak, read, or write. Intelligence, however, is unaffected.

As an English and Speech teacher, you can probably imagine my plight. Words are me! They have been an integral part of my life for so long. It is a bit scary. Therefore, my new Neurosurgeon from Mt. Sinai will be performing an intricate surgery to “fix” me! The details are too complex to explain, especially since I don’t even quite understand it myself.

I do know that I am fortunate to have many dear friends who check in on me and offer moral support. But a few weeks ago, I was so blessed and honored to be invited by friends to a congregation not my own, yet the love I felt was nearly palpable. The Pastor and the members of the United Methodist Church in Jennings presented me with a prayer blanket, something I had heard about but had never seen.

Members of the ministry sew the prayer blankets in their homes while praying for those who will be receiving them. Each person who receives a Prayer Blanket is lifted daily in prayer.The Prayer Blanket has been blessed and is a symbol of prayer for those who receive it. It is given to people who are enduring any disease of body, mind, or spirit.

I was first contacted by a long-time friend, Nancy Allbritton, a member of the church. I was more than surprised since I didn’t belong to the church. However, when I visited that Sunday, there were so many familiar faces, and the ones that weren’t familiar were friendly and smiling.

Pastor Walter Parker, Jr. displayed the blanket which was made by a dear friend, Diane McGregor, and ornately monogrammed by Gayle McFarlain, both members of the church. Then, he called up members of the congregation to tie the strings that “bind” the blanket in prayer. Following that, the strings are cut.

Once Pastor Parker presented the prayer blanket to me, I was able to thank everyone. It was difficult to put into words just how much this gesture meant to me. When I go to New York at Mt. Sinai for my first of two surgeries, I will have my prayer blanket with me. With it comes love and prayers. I will be in good company.

According to James 5 13-15, there is power in prayer:

“Is anyone among you suffering? Let him pray. Is anyone cheerful? Let him sing praise. Is anyone among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer of faith will save the one who is sick, and the Lord will raise him up.”

Even as I am having difficulty finding words these days, I know the word I should use here: grateful. I am indeed.