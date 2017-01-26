Zigler Art Museum to host free Valentine’s craft activity

Jeff Davis Arts Council (JDAC), in conjunction with Zigler Art Museum (ZAM), will be hosting a free Valentine’s Day card craft activity workshop for children of all ages in the parish.

JDAC Director and ZAM Assistant Director Tesha Onellion said the workshop is just one of many children’s craft workshops held throughout the year.

“During the Christmas season, we held other workshops with a Christmas theme,” she said. “This is just the next project for this holiday season.”

Onellion said the council hosts the workshops, and although there is no charge for this particular event, any funding raised during other projects is fed back into the program.

“Both JDAC and the museum are non-profit,” she said. “When we do charge a small fee for the workshops, the funds raised are used to support the next project, which is usually offered at no charge. Any fees charged for a workshop are just generated back into the workshop program to help create more workshops, some of which are offered free to the public.”

The Valentine’s Day Card workshop will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Zigler Art Museum located at 154 North Main Street in Jennings. There is no admission charge or fee for materials to participate.

“We will be set up in the lobby area of the museum, and registration or scheduled time limits are not required,” said Onellion. “The project will be set up all day long, so kids can come in and out as they please. They will even be able to enter and tour the museum at no charge during the craft activity day. The museum staff will be on hand to help the children get set up. It’s a very informal and fun event and the perfect opportunity for a parent/child, or grandparent/child to attend together and enjoy the day.”

Onellion said when participants arrive, they can choose a spot at one of the tables that will be set up, and materials of paper, cards, stickers, stamps along with a wide variety of crafting materials will be made available for budding artists to use in their creative efforts.