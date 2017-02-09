After bomb claim, woman charged with terrorizing

A 26-year-old woman is facing a charge of terrorizing, among others, after she told police she had been researching terrorists online and was in possession of items to make a bomb.

However, she was only in possession of cell phones and wire.

The situation began Tuesday when the accused, Shelly Stanton of Jennings, had her vehicle towed to Jennings by a local wrecker service. When she arrived at the business, she created a disturbance and police were contacted.

“When officers arrived, we noticed she was fidgeting quite a bit,” said Jennings Police Department (JPD) Deputy Chief Danny Semmes. “She kept going to a bag that was in her car. Officers requested permission to search her belongings but she refused.”