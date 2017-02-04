After-school Special
Jennings Elementary School 4-H Leader Paulette Adams has been teaching students in her after-school sewing class new projects she picked up at Camp Grant Walker in Pollock. The budding seamstresses first practiced tracing lines on paper with the needle of the sewing machine, as well as practicing using the presser foot. Adams said once the students master operating sewing machines, they will move on to small sewing projects.
