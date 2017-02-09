Back off the kids

Is so much emphasis being put on children’s sports activities these days that is necessary for coaches to degrade children as young as 8 or 9 years old? That is the atmosphere that has become prevalent in towns across this country. Children simply want to enjoy playing with their friends in a sport they enjoy, however some adult coaches choose to verbally bash these young tikes.

Sports at a young age is supposed to be fun and teach the love of the game. As athletes get older the game becomes more serious and coaching becomes more intense as youth climb the ladder. However, verbally abusing children about their skill level at a certain sport when they are still young enough to have baby teeth is a little much.

What are the effects of behavior like this, you ask? Well, for one, you now have a child that does not want to participate in a sport that otherwise should be a fun time for him in his life. The child may not go on to be a superstar in high school or college but at least he would have the chance to enjoy it in his youth while he is still full of innocence. Because of one verbally abusive coach in his young life, the child may not have trust in any one trying to guide him, or find it pointless to respect any authority figure. Finally, remember these are just young kids. Let them enjoy having the chance to participate in an extra-curricular activity without having to be told they are not any good or that they do not have a chance of getting playing time.

Do not ruin a child for life because winning a Biddy Basketball game or T-ball game is the highlight of an adult coach’s life. Make it fun for the kids so they can grow up to be good athletes who want to compete.

Give them a role model to admire, not fear.