Back on track

A BNSF freightliner traveling west from Mermentau through Jennings made an unscheduled stop shortly before noon Tuesday. A loose air hose caused operators to delay the train schedule until the situation was resolved. While the train was at a standstill near the West Division intersection, operators walked the tracks in search of the broken airline. The train was eventually able to continue to its scheduled destination.

For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.

Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=41432

Posted by on Feb 1 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in