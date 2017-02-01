Back on track
A BNSF freightliner traveling west from Mermentau through Jennings made an unscheduled stop shortly before noon Tuesday. A loose air hose caused operators to delay the train schedule until the situation was resolved. While the train was at a standstill near the West Division intersection, operators walked the tracks in search of the broken airline. The train was eventually able to continue to its scheduled destination.
Posted by Graphic Designer 2
on Feb 1 2017. Filed under News
