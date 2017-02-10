Barbara Jean Prudhomme

Funeral services for Barbara Jean Prudhomme will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church in Roanoke.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in the church.

Burial will be in Eastridge Cemetery in Welsh under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.

Barbara Jean was born to the late Eugene Prudhomme Sr. and the late Elma Roy Prudhomme.

Barbara was baptized at an early age at New Hope Baptist Church in Welsh by the late Rev. Arthur White Sr. She was the life of the party and was loved by all her family and friends. She was an awesome cook and she cooked in many restaurants in the Welsh area. She was a loving and caring mother. She spoiled all her nieces and nephews and had a house full of kids every weekend before her illness in 1984.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Michael (Stephanie) Prudhomme of Moss Bluff and Joshua Prudhomme of Lake Charles.; six grandchildren, Micah Paige, Trey, Rondajah, Travis, Devin and Javion; two sisters, Shirleen Prudhomme of Lake Charles and Martha Prudhomme of Roanoke; two brothers, Ron (Lisa) Prudhomme of Lake Charles and Neal (Ramona) Prudhomme of Jennings; two uncles, Albert (Margie) Roy of San Antonio, Texas, and George (Margo) Pattum of Jennings; five aunts, Dora Thomas of Los Angelos, Calif., Christine Ray and Betty Oliver, of Houston, Texas, Adline Savoy of Lacassine and Viola Bihm of Jennings; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Sr. and Elma; her brothers, Lee Roland, Eugene Jr. and Clyde Alfred; her sister, Jacqulyn Faye; her maternal grandparents, Alfred and Rella Roy; her paternal grandparents, Adam and Eva Prudhomme; and her grandson, Tavion.

The family would like to thank Rosewood Nursing Center and staff for their care.