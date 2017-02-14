BCS announces Students of the Year

Bethel Christian School (BCS) announced its outstanding pupils that will represent the 2016-17 Students of the Year for the fifth, eighth and twelfth grades.

Fifth grader Victoria Bruchhaus, eighth grade student Morgan Hebert and senior Tayton Poole received the honors.

Bruchhaus is the daughter of Allison Bruchhaus of Elton. She lives on a rice farm along with her three dogs, three cats and six chickens. She loves animals and has won numerous 4-H livestock ribbons with three show hogs, as well as a trophy for overall best dog at the Parish Pet Show with her dachshund.

“I learned how to groom, tame, feed and ensure clean bedding for my pets,” Bruchhaus said. “Taming hogs to show was a challenge. Livestock shows taught me that animals are smart and can learn if you train them properly and spend lots of time with them from a young age.”

Some of her other hobbies include playing the piano and guitar, as well as creating art. She is able to read sheet music and has played in three recitals, earning three bracelets. On Sunday mornings, she sings and plays guitar on stage for children at The Grand Church in Kinder.

Bruchhaus is a member of Junior Beta Club, the Children’s Church Band, Awana, 4-H, dance, softball and Girl Scouts. She takes piano and guitar lessons to strengthen her skills and has attended a mission trip to the Mexican border. She plans to attend college and become a doctor or musician.