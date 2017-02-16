Bernice Chaisson Neal

Funeral services for Mrs. Bernice Chaisson Neal, 88, will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home chapel, with Blaine St. Germain officiating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, from 3-9 p.m.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings.

Mrs. Neal died at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Mrs. Neal was a lifelong resident of Jennings. She loved to babysit and the children she took care of still call her Maw Maw Neal. She also loved to cook, clean, garden and visit with family and friends.

Survivors include one daughter, Christine (Tony) LeBlanc of Hathaway; five sons, Edward (Linda) Neal of Welsh, Gerald (Cindy) Neal of Hathaway, Harold (Linda) Neal of Jennings, Wayne (Charlene) Neal of Hathaway and Richard Neal of Iota; one brother, Amar (Marie) Chaisson of Hathaway; 22 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Neal was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Eve Coralee LaVergne Chaisson; her husband, Robert Otis Neal; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Janet Neal; one grandson, Clint LeBlanc; two sisters, Agnes Billodeaux and Gladys Lang; and her brothers, Odule, Harris, Raymond and Harry Chaisson.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.