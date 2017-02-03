Bobby Wayne Brown

Mr. Bobby Wayne Brown passed away at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan, 31, 2017, at the Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jackson, where he had resided for the last three years.

He was born in Altus, Ark., to the late Robert Brown and Hessie Phillips Brown on Oct. 2, 1933. After high school, Bobby joined the United States Army and later attended college using the G.I. Bill, once his duty was complete. In college, he joined the ROTC while rising to the rank of Lieutenant in the Army. After a brief time as a teacher, Bobby became a refuge manager and game warden for the U.S. Department of the Interior, serving at Big Lake in Arkansas and Lacassine in Southwestern Louisiana before retiring in 1998. He was a member of the Methodist Church in Lake Arthur before he became ill.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley G. Brown; two daughters, Cheryl Tilghman and Donna Brown; a son, Christopher Brown; and three grandchildren, Ashley Brand, Lindsey Whitehurst and Crista Brown.