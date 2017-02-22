Candidates forum set for Thursday

idates forum will take to the Strand Theatre stage Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The five candidates who are each vying to assume Mayor Terry Duhon’s seat this summer include Dusty Chaisson, Henry Guinn, Marcus Peterson, Patsy Metcalf Richard and Jimmy Segura.

Moderators for the event will be JDN Publisher Dona H. Smith and longtime JDN columnist and pastor of First Baptist Church of Welsh, Pat Deshotel. A draw prior to the start of the event will determine the order in which candidates will be asked questions. The same questions will be posed to each candidate, who will have between two to three minutes to answer, depending on the question at hand. JDN staff will utilize stopwatches to monitor the length of candidates’ answers. When a candidate has 30 seconds remaining to answer a question, a warning sign will be raised. A separate “stop” sign will be raised to inform candidates their time to speak has ended.

The questions being presented are based on suggestions or questions submitted by the general public or composed by JDN reporters.

“I hope voters in the city of Jennings take the opportunity to attend this forum to learn where each candidate stands on important issues,” said Smith. “Only two people know the questions that will be posed Thursday night – Managing Editor Sheila Smith and myself. No candidate or any other individual knows that topics will be addressed during the forum.”

Smith reiterated that the forum is a question-and-answer style event, not a debate.

“In the past, this newspaper has hosted debates between candidates in political races,” she explained. “I know many readers would have preferred that we host a debate. But with five candidates, time constraint was a major factor in determining the format of this event. We also wanted to ensure that each candidate had equal opportunity to share their goals and views on city matters, rather than spending time debating each other’s positions. Ultimately, our goal is to inform voters, and we believe Thursday’s forum will do just that.”

The forum will be recorded by JDN staff. Audio will then be transcribed and printed verbatim in the Friday, Feb. 24, and Sunday, Feb. 26, editions of the newspaper.