Celebrate safely

Many have been celebrating Mardi Gras for a few weeks but the biggest celebrations in towns and homes will take place over the next several days.

Mardi Gras is perhaps one of the biggest party holidays in Southwest Louisiana and with that comes danger. The biggest danger usually stems from free-flowing alcohol and, in other cases, illegal drug use.

The choice is yours this holiday season. If you know you will be partying, plan to have a designated driver or safe ride home. Better yet, skip the party if you know you cannot or will not control yourself.

Law enforcement agencies in this area and across the state will be patrolling to keep an eye out for unsafe drivers. No matter the reason you are pulled over – broken tail light, speeding or failure to use a turn signal – if law enforcement finds you are inebriated, you will end up in jail.

Drivers and passengers are also reminded to wear their seat belts at all times. Louisiana law requires front- and rear-seat passengers to buckle up while their vehicle is in motion. Regular seat belt use is the single most effective way to protect individuals and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes.

Take the time to realize that if you choose to participate in unsafe driving or activities, you create the problem. No innocent individual or family should lose their life or suffer injuries simply because you want to celebrate Fat Tuesday in your own way.

Please take care of yourself and those around you during upcoming celebrations.