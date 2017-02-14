Charles A. Chapman

IOWA – Charles A. Chapman, 73, passed away in a local hospital on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

Visitation was held today, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Johnson and Brown Funeral Home, located at 505 Hwy. 90 East in Iowa.

Private burial followed in Lacassine Cemetery in Lacassine under the direction of Johnson and Brown Funeral Home.

Charles was born on May 7, 1943 in Jennings to the late Herbert and Eunice Chapman.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Chapman; his daughter, Lisa Juneau (Cass) of Jennings; his siblings, Don Chapman and Carol Dubuc; and one grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

