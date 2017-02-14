Crawfish Festival planned for Elton

ELTON – Residents here could soon see a crawfish festival hosted at the town park.

Hilton “Scooby” Caesar went before the council Monday to discuss plans for the festival, as well as what it would mean to the town.

“In June, I’m planning to bring a new festival to Elton,” he said. “This would be the first Elton Crawfish Festival and I think it will be a great thing to the town. I know a couple of carnivals around the Lake Charles area, and I talked to (Mayor Tony Laughlin) about it last week. I can give him some numbers to contact and get those carnivals in town.”

According to Caesar, said 20 to 30 percent of revenue the carnival receives would be returned to the town.

“This is a great way to generate funds into the community,” Caesar added.

Councilwoman Shirley Johnson questioned whether Elton would have to provide insurance for the event to be hosted at the town park.

“They provide all their insurance information,” Caesar said. “They just come in. They are also requesting no money up front. Whatever they make, they give the town a percentage.”

Laughlin suggested Caesar bring more information on the carnival to the town’s next meeting in March.

“Give it to the council members and give them a month to look into it and think about it,” the mayor said. “This will give them a chance to look at all the pros and cons of it. If it can bring the town a little revenue, that’s something we need to consider.”

Laughlin said he has already spoken to some business owners in Elton about a potential crawfish festival and received positive response.

If all goes as planned, Caesar said the festival would be held June 2-4.

“I’ve already got six bands lined up for Saturday, and one each for Friday and Sunday,” said Caesar. “Friday could also be family and amateur night. Any local people with talent in poetry, gospel, rap, whatever they want, could perform. This is a way to get them promoted, seen and heard.”