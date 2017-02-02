Credeur sole applicant for superintendent position

The application window for the position of Jeff Davis Parish’s superintendent of schools closed Monday afternoon with only one individual throwing his hat into the race.

District Attorney Michael Cassidy, who also serves as the school board’s attorney, said current Interim Superintendent Kirk Credeur was the lone applicant. The position was advertised in several area newspapers, and the board allowed applications to be submitted for most of January.

Credeur, who was the assistant superintendent, was appointed to the interim spot after previous superintendent Brian LeJeune retired at the start of this year.

“Even if Mr. Credeur is the only applicant, he still has to submit to the standard interview process that the board follows to fill such positions,” Cassidy explained. “That interview is not scheduled yet. However, if the board is able to conduct that interview prior to its Feb. 16 meeting, it is possible they could make a decision at the meeting.”