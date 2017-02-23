D’Albor to remain police chief

Jennings Police Chief Todd D’Albor confirmed Wednesday that he is remaining with the department.

Last October, the St. Martinville City Council voted to hire D’Albor as its police chief. However, St. Martinville encountered a question regarding civil service procedures. The concern involved the timing of a previous civil service test for the chief of police position, and whether scores for individuals who took that test should have been considered in the hiring process.

D’Albor was also hoping to move to his hometown to be near his father, who has been battling cancer.

“Dad’s situation was my primary focus at the time, so when St. Martinville offered the opportunity for me to go there, I felt it was the right decision,” D’Albor explained.

After he announced his career plans last year, he said, many in the community expressed their love and support and some even told him they wished he could stay.

“That was very humbling for me and my family,” the chief said. “We have always felt welcomed in Jennings and the police department has been blessed with great support from the public. It wasn’t easy to decide to leave. Then circumstances changed, and I realized this is where my family should be.”

In addition to St. Martinville’s civil service concerns, D’Albor’s family received incredible news about his father’s health: After undergoing chemotherapy for more than a year, a tumor shrank by 90 percent.