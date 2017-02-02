Ella Rose Dubone

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Ella Rose Dubone of Lake Arthur announces her passing from this life on Jan. 28, 2017 at the age of 92.

Funeral services for Ms. Ella Rose will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Adam Stevens officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of her services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Lake Arthur.

Ella Rose was born in Lockport to Kiers Franklin and Pearl Ringo Franklin on May 30, 1924. Ella Rose was a homemaker and dedicated her life to the care of her family. She loved crocheting, ceramics, sewing and cooking. Ella Rose was an active member of her church and loved singing in the choir. She also enjoyed visiting and drinking coffee with friends. In her younger years, Ella Rose loved to listen and dance to Zydeco music. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ms. Ella Rose is survived by her six sons, Philip Dubone (Permell) of Marrero, Paul Dubone of Pomona, Calif., Glenn Dubone (Alma) of St. Louis, Mo., Carl Dubone of Spring, Texas, Michael Dubone of Lake Arthur and Mark Dubone (Machella) of Moss Bluff; her two daughters, Patricia Dubone Blackwell of Houston, Texas, and Ella Marie Williams (Leroy Roland) of Sugarland, Texas; her 24 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.

Ms. Ella Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Kiers and Pearl Ringo Franklin; her son, Tommy Dubone; her sister, Leona Mitchell; and her brother, Horace Franklin.

Carrying Ms. Ella Rose to her final resting place in Lakeview Cemetery will be her six sons, Philip Dubone, Paul Dubone, Glenn Dubone, Carl Dubone, Michael Dubone and Mark Dubone.

Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.

